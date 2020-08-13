Village of Laurium Fire Department receives over $500k for new equipment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJMN) – U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced Thursday that the Village of Laurium Fire Department, in Calumet Township, will receive $525,142 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants program.

The grant money will go toward the purchase of new equipment and provide training.

“Our firefighters in the Village of Laurium put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” said Senator Stabenow. “These new resources will provide critical training and give our first responders the equipment they need to better serve the public and do their jobs safely and effectively.”

“Now more than ever, firefighters in Michigan are putting their personal health at risk to protect their neighbors’ families, homes, and businesses,” said Senator Peters. “I am pleased that this federal grant will help better equip the Village of Laurium Fire Department to navigate this unprecedented public health crisis and do their jobs more safely and effectively.”

Eligible fire departments and Emergency Medical Services organizations in Michigan and across the country can apply for Assistance to Firefighters Grants. These competitive grants help first responders purchase the equipment and obtain the training needed to handle fire-related hazards. More information about the grant can be found at http://www.fema.gov/firegrants.

Latest stories