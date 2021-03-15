Virtual listening session for U.P. farmers with USDA

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – All U.P. farmers are invited to attend a free online listening session with the U.S.

Department of Agriculture (USDA) from 10-11:30 am on Tuesday, March 23. This will be an opportunity for farmers to share what technical assistance and education is needed to be successful, as well as their perspective on emerging issues across the food and agriculture system. A

brief presentation from U.P. farmers on programs that have helped them will also be included in the

virtual session.

Register online at http://bit.ly/uplisteningsession before the start of the event.

The goal of the event, according to MIFFS Director of Field Operations Jennifer Silveri, is to build and

strengthen relationships as well as share resources and identify emerging issues that can be addressed together in support of a vibrant and resilient local food system.

“Listening sessions play a vital role in driving the work that MIFFS does, but more importantly, they help to connect farmers to each other, educators, and support that strengthens community and economic development,” said Silveri. “There is tremendous power to build collective action for positive change when people gather and participate in generative dialog around emerging issues.”

This event is a partnership between the USDA, Michigan Food & Farming Systems (MIFFS), Michigan

State University Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center, North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE), the Marquette Food Co-op, Taste the Local Difference – Michigan, the U.P. Food Exchange, Western UP Food Systems Collaborative, and Western Upper Peninsula Planning & Development Region (WUPPDR).