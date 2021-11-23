Volunteers needed across the U.P. for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s the season of giving, and The Salvation Army is asking for your help to volunteer for this year’s annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Bell ringers are needed all across the Upper Peninsula to raise funds to support The Salvation Army’s programs. All money raised stays in the local communities.

“Red Kettle Campaign has been around since the late 1800s with The Salvation Army,” said Cari Detmers, director of development of The Salvation Army of Marquette County. “It is our way of one, bringing awareness to The Salvation Army’s mission in your community but also it’s a fundraiser for us. It’s one of the largest fundraisers we do all season. So it’s all throughout the Christmas season, and you’ll see the red kettle and the bell ringers standing outside your local grocery stores or Walmarts or banks, places that we’ve been able to have sponsors that have allowed us to ring in those locations.”

Some local high schools and city government offices are getting involved this year for some friendly competition. Beginning December 4 with the High School Kettle Challenge, Negaunee High School and Ishpeming High School will face off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Super One Negaunee and Jubilee foods to ring the bells for The Salvation Army.

On December 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. will feature the Battle of the Cities. Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini at Jubilee Foods and his team will square off against Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs and her team at Econo Foods.

“All of Marquette County is impacted by the work of The Salvation Army, what better recognition than to have two city managers value that works and pitch in to support those vulnerable in their communities,” said Regional Coordinator Captain Doug Winters.

To finish off the season the traditional Fire vs Police challenge will be on December 18.

“We have a great time, and we are making a big difference. A lot of money in a 6–7-hour period. I know where that goes, it’s going right to the people that need it, “said Marquette Sheriff Greg Zyburt.

To register to volunteer, you can visit www.registertoring.com to pick your location and the time you would prefer to ring the bells.

