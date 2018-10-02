‘Voters – Not Politicians’ aims to ban gerrymandering with Proposal 2 on Nov. ballot

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE — Three proposals will appear on the November ballot in Michigan – legalizing recreational marijuana,voting rights policies initiative, and establishing an independent citizens redistricting commission.

The group ‘Voters Not Politicians’ formed to put Proposal 2 on the November ballot this year, which is designated to create an authority to draw Congressional and State Legislative district lines.

The group traveled all over Michigan, gathered more than 300,000 voter signatures, and now – Proposal 2 is now on the ballot. It would require voters, not politicians, to draw election maps.

Katie Fahey, Founder and Executive Director for Voters Not Politicians, added, “The really exciting thing about this is that people have come together to write the constitutional language, gather signatures, and now ultimately it will be on the statewide ballot so every Michigander will get the chance to decide if they want this, or if they like the way that it is with politicians drawing these lines for themselves.”

The group is spending the week in the U.P. putting up yard signs and knocking on doors with the hope to spread awareness.

