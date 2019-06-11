Voters to see sinking fund proposal again

Follow @WJMN_Local3

GWINN– Gwinn Area Community Schools will be asking voters to consider a sinking fund tax levy again.

Voters said no to the proposal on May 7. But they’ll see it on the ballot again on Tuesday, August 6.

The superintendent says the district really needs this to pass.

“We’re still asking for 1.75 mills and still for the length of ten years,” said Sandy Petrovich, Superintendent, Gwinn Area Community Schools. “Our reason for that is our needs have not gone away.”

A sinking fund helps school districts pay for upgrades, repairs, and other work without having to dip into their general fund.

Sawyer Elementary is just one of the schools in the district and it has a lot of projects on the to-do list.

Many of the floors need to be replaced. Tiles are cracked, carpets are ripped and asbestos abatement may also be necessary.

“Our phone system needs to be 911 compliant so that when we call out to 911, 911 has a direct line back in to the spot where the 911 call is being made,” said Petrovich.

​Another safety concern is that some of the intercoms don’t work which could be a problem if there’s ever an emergency. Other needs in the district include replacing the plumbing in the high school science labs. Plus, updating lighting which would eventually save the district money.

“If you go to our website at gwinnschools.org/sinkingfund you can see a draft project list there of many many items,” said Petrovich.

A person with a home that has a taxable value of $50,000 could expect to pay $87.50 a year. The previous proposal lost by less than 200 votes. But voter turnout was low. So the superintendent hopes more people will go to the polls on August 6 and vote yes.

“We’re asking the residents of our district to support the future of the Gwinn schools for many years to come,” said Petrovich.