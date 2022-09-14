WAGNER, Wis. (WFRV) – An 85-year-old man from Wallace, Michigan is dead following a vehicle accident in Marinette County on Wednesday.

According to a release, Marinette County deputies received a call for a two-vehicle crash on County Highway X at Old Rail Road in the Town of Wagner.

The investigation indicates that a vehicle being driven by the 85-year-old man was traveling south on Old Rail Road when it failed to yield the right-of-way from a stop sign.

That is when the vehicle entered the intersection and was struck by an eastbound pickup truck.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was not wearing his seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries from the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marinette County Medical Examiner.

The operator of the eastbound pickup truck and her passenger were both wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. The driver was sent to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the vehicle was uninjured.

The investigation is currently ongoing and names have not been released at this time.

Local 5 News will update this story should any further details emerge.