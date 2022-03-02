UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Many people want to know what they can do to help the people of Ukraine during these Russian attacks. But, this is also an opportunity for scammers to take advantage of people who want to help. Local 3 News spoke with the Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan and The Upper Peninsula about these scams.

“One of the big ones is Crowdfunding sites,” said Ashley Gibbard, Marketing Manager, BBB Serving Eastern Michigan and The Upper Peninsula. “So, people claiming to be raising money for someone or something. With that, say in this case in the Ukraine, but really they’re just pocketing that money. So, anything on a Crowdfunding site you always want to kind of be weary of unless you know the person raising the money directly.

If you want to donate items instead of money, Gibbard also has advice on that.

“I know a lot of people want to send like clothes or food or what have you,” said Gibbard. “So, if you’re looking for a charity to do that for you have to kind of make sure they have a presence on the ground. Because you know right now, you know getting things over there from here, other places is going to be extremely difficult. So, any charity that’s accepting goods of any sort, they need to have a presence on the ground for those to actually make it to the people that need them.:

BBB has a webpage of trusted charities to donate to regarding many different collections. For that resource, click here.

BBB also has scam tracker so you can see which scams are popular in your area. If you come across the a scam or feel like you’ve been a victim of on, BBB encourages people to report them. To report a scam, click here.