Warehouse fire takes 6 hours to extinguish

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

CHAMPION — At 2:11 p.m. on May 20, 2019 the Iron Mountain Fire and Police Department were dispatched to a structure fire at a Champion warehouse/building at 2809 North Stephenson Avenue. It was reported that the fire was in the attic area of the building.

After arriving on scene, the Iron Mountain Fire Department requested mutual aid from the Kingsford Public Safety Department for the initial attack. Mutual aid was also requested from the Breitung Township Fire Department a short time later, as more manpower was needed. Firefighters were on scene for approximately six hours.

The occupants of the building had evacuated prior to firefighters arriving on scene and there were no injuries. The fire was contained to the attic area of the building prior to it being put out. The building sustained moderate fire damage and considerable water and smoke damage as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in nature.

The Iron Mountain Fire and Police Departments were assisted on scene by the Iron Mountain Department of Public Works, We Energies, DTE and Integrity Care EMS.