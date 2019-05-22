Washouts force closure of ORV trail segment in Houghton County

Follow @WJMN_Local3

HOUGHTON COUNTY– Washouts have forced the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to close of a portion of the Lake Linden Off-Road Vehicle Route in Houghton County.

The section of the trail from Normand Road to Lake Linden is closed indefinitely until repairs can be made.

A failed culvert created the trail washouts. The problem has been elevated on a priority list of replacement and repair projects slated to be undertaken this summer.

For the latest information on this and other closures, visit the DNR closures page at Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.