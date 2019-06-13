Wednesday Evening Farmers Market

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Tonight was the first evening of the Wednesday Evening Market at the Marquette Commons.

It runs from 5 to 7 p.m. through September 25.

People can get a variety of produce. Plus, baked goods, crafts, jewelry, and other items.

The Saturday Summer Market is still happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 26.

The Wednesday Evening Market gives people a chance to get locally grown produce more than once a week and it’s an option for people who can’t make it on Saturdays.

Myra Zyburt is the market manager. She says, “We’re set up to run your credit card, and we have market money that all the vendors accept. In addition to that, we also accept the SNAP Bridge Card. With that, we have a grant from the Fair Food Network to double that up. We also accept the Wick Project Fresh, Senior Market Fresh and each Wednesday, in addition to Saturday, there’ll be the Hoop Houses for Health Farmers. So all of that helps make the food that’s grown locally available to everybody.”

The Late Fall Market will also operate again this year on Saturdays from November 2 to December 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marquette Commons.