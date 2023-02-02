MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The West End Health Foundation (WEHF) will begin accepting applications for its Spring Capital Grant cycle later this month.

The foundation says Capital Grant funding is awarded to select organizations that work to advance the health and wellness of Marquette County’s West End Community. Grants in previous cycles have been awarded towards building playgrounds, providing AED units to first responders, building doors compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and more.

The application window will open on Monday, February 13, and remain open through April 1, 2023. Applications can be submitted through the WEHF application portal that will be found here once the application window opens.

Awarded grants can range from $1,000 up to $10,000 dependent on avbailable funds. A total of $50,000 will be gifted.

Interested organizations with questions about eligibility can find more information on WEHF’s grant webpage here.

For application assistance or other questions, you can email manager@westendhf.org or call (906) 226-6591.