2 arrested on drug charges in Ontonagon County

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On October 20, 2021, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) and troopers from the Wakefield Michigan State Police (MSP) post arrested two people from Ontonogan County suspected of selling illegal drugs.

According to MSP, the two suspects were involved in separate investigations and are not related.

After a six-month investigation, detectives from UPSET arrested Benjamin Hess from Ontonagon on two counts of delivery of Methamphetamine and being a habitual offender – third offense. Hess was arraigned in the 98th District County in Ontonagon with a bond set at $50,000 cash.

Officials also say that after a three-month investigation, detectives from UPSET arrested Mathew Walters from Ontonagon on three counts of delivery of Methamphetamine. Walters was arraigned in 98th District County in Ontonagon County with a bond set at $5,000 cash.