IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Ironwood Public Safety Department (IPSD) released information about a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon involving a pickup truck and school bus.

A caller reported that the two vehicles collided on U.S. 2 east of Easy Street in Ironwood around 2:30 p.m. Central on Thursday.

According to the IPSD, four people were transported to Aspirus Ironwood. Three of them were passengers on the bus. The other was the driver of the pickup. Authorities report that none of the injuries appeared to be serious.

The other passengers of the bus were released to their parents.

The investigation is ongoing. Both drivers submitted to field sobriety tasks and preliminary breath testing. Neither had been consuming alcohol.