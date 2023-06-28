GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A multi-mile resurfacing project on US-2 in Gogebic County is set to begin on Wednesday.

In total, the project will include 5.2 miles beginning in Wakefield and heading east.

Work being done includes hot mix asphalt cold milling and resurfacing, crack filling, surface seal, shoulder aggregate, and pavement markings. The project is estimated to cost $1.4 million, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Drivers can expect expect intermittent single-lane closures with traffic shifts. A lane width restriction of 12 feet will be in place during the project.

The project is estimated to complete on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023.

MDOT says the work will extend the lifespan of the pavement and result in a smoother driving surface with increased safety for motorists.