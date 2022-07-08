IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – This weekend, the U.P. Championship Rodeo is taking over Iron River. The town has been the home of this event since 1968. It’s the only PRCA sanctioned rodeo in the State of Michigan.

Festivities kicked off on Friday with Market Days, queen and princess modeling and questions and of course the rodeo. Ashley Burke, the co-chair of the event explained what this rodeo means for the Iron River community.

“It brings a draw I believe,” said Burke. “There may be some people that might argue, I believe it pulls a draw. People rearrange their schedules to come here. This area really needs an event like this because if you look, a couple of days ago, there wasn’t many vehicles and then all of a sudden you start seeing horse trailers and more vehicles coming and then on Sunday, it’s going to be like a ghost town.”

Events continue on Saturday at the arena. For more information so you can join in on the boot stompin’, roof raisin’ good time, click here.