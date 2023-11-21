WATERSMEET, Mich. (WJMN) – Watersmeet Township School District has made incredible strides in integrating Native American teachings into its everyday curriculum. With a graduation rate of nearly 100%, it’s a true success story.

Belonging, defined as the feeling of security and support when there is a sense of acceptance, inclusion, and identity for a member of a certain group. This simple concept is the cornerstone of what Watersmeet Township Public Schools is trying to do both in and out of the classroom. Three out of four students at Watersmeet are Native American, and up until last year, the curriculum didn’t really reflect their cultural identity. Beginning with the horrific legacy of Indian Boarding Schools, most Native American students felt left out, abandoned, and ignored when it came to a curriculum focused on their heritage, their language, and their unique culture.

Enter Ricky White, a highly successful, nationally renowned Native American Educational Consultant who works to help school districts integrate Native American teachings into not only school life but into the entire community. White’s services were called upon to assist Watersmeet in its efforts to integrate the Anishinaabe language, history, and culture into its curriculum. Local 3 was able to attend one of White’s school powwow assemblies at Watersmeet.

“This powwow celebration that we had today is not just a culmination, it’s the ongoing legacy that we want for all of our students in our community,” said White. “To feel a part of something, to be a part of something to feel included, to feel like you belong.”

From the moment you enter Watersmeet Township School, you can see the influence of the Anishinaabe culture all around you. From the replica of a traditional native dwelling to signs and labels in both English and Anishinaabemowin, to the daily announcements, also read in both languages. It’s this integration that restores native students’ cultural identity as well as makes it fun and interesting to non-native kids. For non-native Watersmeet senior Addison Holland, her studies provide a window of opportunity to learn more about indigenous culture and ultimately bring everyone closer.

“Well, it makes me feel happy, you know, to be able to see my classmates and my friends and to experience parts of their culture that I know that maybe I didn’t necessarily grow up with it,” said Holland. “Well, I have grown up with it in the community, but not necessarily but just that I can share it with them, especially getting to see the powwow here today. I get to see everyone dressed up and just having so much fun. Feels you know, like family like community.”

Watersmeet alumni, parent, and School Board President Michelle Hazen has seen a dramatic turnaround in in the overall well-being of all students.

“The whole vibe when you walk into the school now is you can sense it when you walk through the doors,” said Hazen. “I mean, you see these kids and they’re smiling, they’re, you know, they’re, they have a sense of belonging. So with that just brings so many positive feelings. I mean, think about it. If you go somewhere where you know you’re not wanted or you really don’t fit in, you don’t want to be there.”

Another former student and current school secretary, Michelle Chiochios has seen a marked improvement in attendance, behavior, and attitudes. A dramatic change from her time as a student.

“We always had Ojibwe language classes, but that was the extent of learning the culture and the language,” said Chiochios. “It was just one class period that was it. Where now it’s definitely, there’s more incorporated in English, science, math, like all the teachers seem to be on board with just inclusive.”

None of this could have been possible without the cooperation of the local Lac Vie Dessert tribe. The partnership between the school district and the tribe is essential for the long-term sustainability of this program. Financially speaking, the use of Title VI funding, which protects people from discrimination based on race, national origin, or color in educational programs or activities, frees up federal dollars to fund this programing. Tribal General Council Carrie Biron.

“One of the ways is through that Title VI funding I was telling you about and the fact that it hadn’t been applied for 10 years and the tribe decided to see what it could do to apply,” said Biron.

Lifelong educator Mary Brayak who supports the superintendent is amazed at the progress in just a couple of years.

“This is something that has been needed for a very long time. across schools not only in the Upper Peninsula, but nationally,” said Brayak. “Watersmeet is the golden nugget that has opened this up and made it happen.”

It’s not just language and culture, it’s all aspects of education. Incorporating native teachings into subjects like math, social studies, chemistry, and literature are all made more appealing when combined with foundational Anishinaabe teachings. Sophomore Joseph Keith Rainey is excited to share his heritage and culture with his community.

“Some people think we are only in textbooks like we’ve gone extinct, and people don’t recognize that we’re still here,” said Rainey. “Like we’re still breathing. We’re still Native Americans and we’re glad to be Native Americans because we’re just proud of that.”

Watersmeet Township School District has become a national model for Native American Education. Superintendent George Peterson strongly believes that integrating all aspects of education with native teachings and principles will spread far beyond this little Upper Peninsula town.

“The children are going to end up teaching their parents and grandparents,” said Peterson. “It’s a work in progress, but that’s what going to end up happening, and whoever takes over for me, I hope they keep it moving forward.”

When students feel welcome, included, and valued, only great things will come.