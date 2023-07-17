ONTONAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – On Friday, Negaunee Regional Dispatch received a call of an upside-down kayak on Lake Superior in Ontonagon Township near Firesteel River area.

According to Michigan State Police, a local resident saw a kayaker paddling out on the lake and later observed that kayak was upside down.

Regional dispatch contacted the Coast Guard. MSP Troopers from the Wakefield Post were dispatched the area and started to assist with coordinating efforts.

The missing kayaker is believed to be 74-year-old Dale Albert Venema of Ontonagon.

Search efforts continues through the weekend and remain ongoing.