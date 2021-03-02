Alpha Michigan Brewing Company’s Tippin’ UP event to help raise funds for local food pantries

ALPHA, Mich. (WJMN) – A microbrewery in Iron County is brewing for a purpose with an upcoming event this weekend.

With the cold winter and seating limitations due to COVID-19, the Alpha Michigan Brewing Company is holding an outdoor event this Saturday called Tippin’ UP. The day will be full of fun activities, food, and of course, beer, to help raise money for local food pantries.

“We’ve got some ice bowling. We’ve got what’s called the Ice Hole, which is a combination of […] shuffleboard and curling,” said Stu Creel, the managing member and partner of Alpha Michigan Brewing Company. “We’ll also have some frisbee golf competitions going on. So, basically what’s going to happen is at 10 o’clock in the morning people can show up with their shanties, their tents, their trailers, and whatever they might have, and they can start setting up out and around the grounds out here.

And then at noon, the brewery is going to open up, and we’re going to have beer specials all day long. We’re going to do a 50/50 drawing later in the day. Everybody who shows up is going to get entered into a drawing for a mug club membership.”

Although the event is free, the brewery is asking for donations for food banks in Florence, Iron River, and Crystal Falls.

People can also purchase one of their brews called Curtains UP, where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Crystal Theatre Performing Arts Center.

“You know, the whole thing of this is that we’re just trying to have fun with the whole concept of having to be outside. We’ve got the bubbles and some people who came up with ideas to make this day just full of craziness and fun activities. And it just goes back to our whole main purpose of brewing with a cause, and that’s to raise money for our local community,” said Creel.

For more information, you can visit the brewery’s Facebook page.