ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – Aspirus Health has announced it is finalizing plans for the construction of a new hospital in Ontonagon. When finalized, construction is expected to get underway on a new $15.8 million facility in the coming months.

Aspirus says the new state-of-the-art, patient-centered facility will be unique to the Upper Peninsula and will provide the highest level of care appropriate to the Ontonagon community.

“We are excited to bring this new hospital to the Ontonagon community,” said Rae Kaare, Chief Administrative Officer at Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital. “This new construction will leverage advanced technology, support excellent patient care and incorporate sustainable design features.”

The new facility is planned to offer multiple services under one roof, including family medicine, specialty care, outpatient therapies, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, and more. Aspirus says providing multiple services in one location will give patients of all ages easy, efficient access to complete health care.

“The new facility will allow us to keep delivering vital services close to home and conveniently coordinate appointments for ancillary services the same day,” said Christine Harff, Aspirus U.P. Regional President.

The new hospital will feature designs that Aspirus says will maximize the patient experience in every way, starting with easy-access parking and centralized registration.

“The Ontonagon Community has been very supportive of our efforts to provide quality care,” Kaare said. “Investing in the future of this community and those who choose us for their care is our top priority.”

The current hospital will remain open and continue to provide care to the community during construction of the new facility. Additional information on the hospital construction project will be provided as details are finalized.