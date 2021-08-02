Aspirus Medical Monday: Expanded hospice services in western U.P.

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Aspirus At Home is expanding hospice care in the Western U.P. starting August 1.

The service expansion adds hospice care and grief support to the wide range of offerings already provided by Aspirus At Home in the U.P. to meet the needs of patients wherever they are in their health care journey.

Local 3’s Brianna MacLean spoke with Cindy Rider, the vice president of Post Acute Care for Aspirus Health where she provides more details on these new services.

“So, currently right now, we have home care and hospice in Hancock, and only home care in the Ironwood/Iron River/Crystal Falls area. So what we’re trying to do is also meet that footprint of all our home care services with hospice as well. So we’re adding hospice because it’s a much-needed service in the Ironwood area.

We will actually have a start-up on August 1 for hospice in Ironwood, so we’re really excited about that. And of course, these are all related to CMS and Medicare, and the state. We have to wait on them as well for all the final licensing. But we do hope to have hospice in the Crystal Falls area by the end of the year.”

Aspirus at Home now offers home care and hospice across the Western Upper Peninsula in and around the following areas:

Baraga

Hancock

Houghton

Ironwood

Keweenaw

Laurium

Ontonagon

Future plans for Aspirus At Home include the addition of home care and hospice services in all Iron County and parts of Dickinson and Marquette County.

Rider said this increase of services will benefit the aging populations in the Upper Peninsula.

“Because of an increasingly aging population that is happening in the U.P., there’s much more need for the services. When we look at long-term, chronic-type diseases those folks’ needs aren’t really being met in just home care. Home care is to help folks move on from a surgical or some type of surgery or hospitalization, where hospice is really there to support not only at the end of life but for those long-term chronic diseases that will eventually be terminal.”

Aspirus At Home is a nonprofit, Medicare-certified home health agency that serves 14 north central Wisconsin counties, as well as Houghton, Keweenaw, Ontonagon, Gogebic, Iron, and Baraga counties in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Professional staff is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to best meet your home health needs.

To learn more about Aspirus Health’s hospice services, click here.

