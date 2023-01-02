IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – Family Medicine Physician Kristine Flowers, MD, has recently joined Aspirus Iron River Hospital and Clinics. Dr. Flowers is board certified in family medicine.

Dr. Flowers specializes in comprehensive and preventative care for the whole family and has special clinic interests in geriatrics, pediatrics, internal medicine and women’s health. She is now accepting patients at Aspirus Iron River Clinic.

“I see patients from newborn until as old as you get. In all different kinds of things, pediatrics, geriatrics, internal medicine, women’s health. I did a lot of obstetrics when I was in Antigo, but I won’t be doing that here, because they don’t have deliver babies in Iron River, but I’ve seen the whole gamut.”

Dr. Flowers is a familiar face at Aspirus having worked as a family medicine physician at the Aspirus Antigo Clinic in Antigo, Wis., serving as Vice Chief of Staff at Aspirus Langlade Hospital.

“I’ve been working for Aspirus in Antigo, Wisconsin and I’ve been with Aspirus or the predecessor for the last 25 years. We had a cabin in the Iron River area on Brule Lake and we decided we wanted to move up here more permanently, but we bought a different piece of property, more of a home than a cabin. So, I just looked for a place to practice and Aspirus was here, and it was sort of a natural transition.”

Dr. Flowers earned her Bachelor of Science in Biological Science from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisc., and earned her doctorate from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison, Wisc.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Flowers, call 906.265.0499.