Aspirus Medical Monday: Meet Zach Ahola, a new family medicine physician at Aspirus Ironwood

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – On this Aspirus Medical Monday, Local 3’s Brianna MacLean chatted with Dr. Zach Ahola, MD, a new family medicine physician at Aspirus Ironwood.

Dr. Ahola earned his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison, Wis. He completed his Family Medicine Residency at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah.

“I really appreciate when patients want to take ownership of their health. I really like hearing their solutions to their problems and being able to help guide them through the proper treatment choices,” said Dr. Ahola. “I hope we provide a welcoming environment for patients and that they feel comfortable coming to see us. And hopefully, be able to follow them over months and years and making sure we’re providing the best healthcare we can.”

He will be providing a few different services to the Ironwood community.

“I’ll mostly be practicing in the clinic seeing all patients ranging from kids up to elderly. I will also be providing obstetrical care for the Aspirus hospital here as well, meaning that I can take care of pregnant women during their prenatal stages through delivery and post-partum care. And then addition to that, I am working in the hospital a few times every other month on the floor,” said Dr. Ahola.

