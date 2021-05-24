Aspirus offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Ironwood

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – Aspirus Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, June 3 from 8:00 – 4:00 P.M. at Aspirus Ironwood Clinis, N10656 Grand View Lane.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine which is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in adolescents and teens age 12 – 18.

“This clinic is a great opportunity for young teens who would like the COVID-19 vaccine to gain access,” said Sandra Maki, supervisor of Clinics for Aspirus Health. “We are excited to offer the vaccine to this age group.”

Appointments must be made to receive a vaccination at the clinic. Call 906-932-1500 to schedule an appointment, anyone under the age of 18 will need parental consent and have a parent with them at the time of vaccination.

Aspirus urges everyone to sign up through any vaccine provider if they have yet to be vaccinated. They say COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing illness and the most severe symptoms associated with COVID-19 along with protection against variant strains of COVID-19.

Those who live in Aspirus’s service area can schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments on the MyAspirus patient portal or app. Appointment requests can also be made by calling the Aspirus COVID-19 call center at 1-855-568-0701 or 715-843-1454. Appointments are based on vaccine supply.