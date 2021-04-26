Aspirus offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Ontonagon

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

ONTONAGON, Mich. (PRESS RELEASE/WJMN) – Aspirus Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations daily at the Aspirus Ontonagon Clinic.

The clinics offer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in teens age 16 and 17.

“These clinics are a great opportunity for individuals and teens who would like the COVID-19 vaccine to get access,” said Erin Hinton, Manager of Clinics for Aspirus. “We are excited to offer the vaccine to our community.”

Vaccinations through the clinic are available by appointment only and will be limited to about 20 people daily, Monday-Friday.

To register, individuals can call the clinic at 906-884-8000 during business hours and select option #1. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to have parental consent and have a parent present at the time of vaccination.

Those who live in Aspirus’ service area in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula can directly schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the MyAspirus patient portal or app. Appointment requests can also be made without a MyAspirus account by going online to aspirus.org/vaccine or by calling the Aspirus COVID-19 Call Center at 1-844-568-0701 or 715-843-1454. Appointments are offered based on vaccine supply and availability may vary by location.

To date, Aspirus has provided more than 51,000 first- and second-dose vaccinations to eligible community members.

Aspirus Ontonagon Clinic is located at 601 S. 7th Street, Ontonagon, MI 49953.