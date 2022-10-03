IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – Take out your best plaid and get ready to celebrate because this Friday is Plaidurday. Marquette and Ironwood will be hosting events throughout the plaid themed holiday, with events in Ironwood being hosted in part by Stormy Kromer.

“So, Plaidurday is the world wide celebration of plaid, started by a great guy names Bugsy Sailor who lives in Marquette, and several years after he kind of got it going, we were like, hey this is something that Stormy Kromer needs to be a part of, I mean you can see all of the plaid here, like we live, and we sometimes say we bleed plaid, right?” said Gina Thorsen, the CEO of Stormy Kromer. “So, it was a perfect thing for us to get involved in and it’s really, you know, kind of just started with us doing a promotion on our website and it was kind of simple, but it’s snowballed into some live events that are happening in a few different places and, just really encouraging people to celebrate their love of plaid”

This holiday is celebrated by all kinds of people, especially in the U.P.

“It’s really been fun and it’s been fun to see how plaid brings out, like, every walk of life. All kinds of different people show up. It’s such a simple thing, but it’s a fun thing, everyone has plaid if they live in the U.P. right? And so yes, they’ve got their shirt and their vest and their hat, and, um yeah it is a lot of fun to see the people that come out and really, people that do it up from head to toe.”

Events will kick off in Ironwood on Friday, October 7th in the afternoon.

Here are some events happening on Friday in Ironwood:

Live music from Mike Labo (5:00-5:45 pm) and Old Pine Road Band (6:00-7:00 pm)

Movie Night at the Historic Ironwood Theatre (7:30 pm)

Depot Park Farmers and Artisans Market (4:00-7:00 pm)

Downtown-wide scavenger hunt for a Stormy Kromer prize drawing (4:00 – 7:30 pm)

Group photo on Aurora St. (6:00pm)

Specials on local products

Businesses will decorate windows with Stormy Kromer plaid patterns

A chance to win one of the 3 Best in Ironwood Prize Packages

Shops open late

Games

And more!

For more information about the Ironwood Plaidurday celebration, you can find the Facebook event here.

If you are interested in celebrating Plaidurday in Marquette, wear plaid and head to the front stairs of the historic Marquette County Courthouse. There will be a group photo including everyone celebrating the holiday. For more information about Plaidurday in Marquette, you can find the Facebook event here.