MISERY BAY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Ontonagon County Sheriff released details on Monday of an incident that happened Friday night which resulted in the death of a child.

Authorities say they got a call just after 5 p.m. Friday for reports of a missing 7-year-old. There were concerns the boy may have drowned near the boat launch at Misery Bay.

A search of the area followed. The boy was found in the water. C.P.R. efforts were started immediately, while the boy was transported to U.P. Portage, where he was declared dead.

The name of the boy and the family are not being released by authorities at this time.

Assisting the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was Superior Search and Rescue, Baraga Search and Rescue, Gogebic Search and Rescue, M.S.P. (Calumet) K-9, Michigan D.N.R., National Coast Guard, Houghton County Marine Patrol, MercyA mbulance, numerous volunteers and Ontonagon County Victim Services.