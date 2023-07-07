IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – Iron River has been home of the Upper Peninsula Championship Rodeo for 55 years. Iron River native Punner Franzene has childhood memories from way back then that make this event so special to her.

“I grew up in the rodeo,” said Franzene. “My parents were the rodeo music. The pre-performance music, the post-performance music and the live music during the performance.”

She recalls some of her first memories of the magic of the rodeo.

“When we were little kids, my mom used to make outfits for all seven of us kids and her my dad would play their music,” said Franzene. “She was accordion, he was guitar, we’d ride on the floats, and we’d throw the candy, and they’d sing for the whole parade. That’s my first memory of what a rodeo was all about was being in the parades. Then as we got older, it was like, ‘Okay, they’re the music. What does that mean?’ We were little. I was five-years-old I believe and so we’d go to the rodeo and sit in the grandstands and we’d watch mom and dad play and it was just amazing as a child growing up to watch your mom and dad spearhead the music for the cowboys, the cowgirls, the clowns. It came together and was such a cool experience growing up.”

Even though things change throughout the years, Franzene still likes to bring back some of those childhood memories for people to enjoy.

“One of the things that I really remember as a kid was when you’d go down all of the main streets in town, there was a different facade of buildings,” said Franzene. “Everybody had big windows and so, everybody painted their windows rodeo theme. That was a huge thing for me as a kid to go down the streets and see all of the windows painted. It was so cool. You’d see a cowboy on a window, or a bucking bull or bronc on the window. So many different themes surrounding around the rodeo. So as you grew up, a lot of the facades changed. Storefronts were remodeled. There were little windows. There wasn’t as much of that going on. So, when I acquired my building [U.P. Riverland Realty] seven years ago, I have a big windows as you can see so I summoned my daughter who is very artistic and I said, ‘Come and paint my windows rodeo themed.'”

All because the memories of childhood stay with us for a lifetime.