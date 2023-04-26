WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Wakefield issued a boil water advisory on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 after a test of the City’s wells returned a positive test for E. Coli.

The tests were conducted on April 24. Additional sampling of the well is being conducted to determine the extent of the problem. An investigation has been launched to figure out the source of the contamination.

The boil notice includes customers of the Gogebic Range Water Authority (Bessemer Township,

Ironwood Township, and Wakefield Township).

Full details of the release can found in the release beow: