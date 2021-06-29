Coalition to SAVE the Menominee River, Inc. to host Menominee River Water Celebration

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Indigenous Caucus of the Western Mining Action Network and the Coalition to SAVE the Menominee River, Inc. are participating together in an event to celebrate and bless the Menominee River.

The event is free and open to the public. Organizers say it is to protect the water and sacred sites from the threat posed by the Back Forty Mine project. The event is Friday, July 16 at 12:00 P.M. at Stephenson Island, 1680 Bridge St, Marinette, WI.

Members of the Menominee Nation will hold a special ceremony to bless the waters of the Menominee River. The river is their namesake and the location of many sites sacred to the Tribe. The celebration will also host updates on mining threats to the Menominee River including a keynote speech from environmental advocate, Dr. Al Gedicks of the Wisconsin Resources Protection Council.

Larry Mullins and band will present river songs and showcase three custom-built guitars that will be raffled off at 3:30 P.M. The guitars are titled “River’s Edge Trio,” handcrafted by Warren McKenney and appraised at $4,500. The winning ticket receives all three guitars. Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the Coalition to SAVE the Menominee River, Inc. to support their mission.

A food fundraiser will also be there for Dorothy’s Haven of Hope. They will be selling Hamburgers, cheeseburgers, brats, hot dogs, chips, soda and water. The first 100 people to attend the event will receive a coupon for a free hotdog. The coalition’s booth next to the stage will be where the coupon can be picked up.

The event will end with a Bridge Walk. Mine protestors will walk with signs to show opposition to the Back Forty Mine.