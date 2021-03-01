Dr. Robert Van Howe joins Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) provisional medical director

Hancock, MI – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) is pleased to announce the return of Robert Van Howe, MD, MS as its Provisional Medical Director.

Dr. Van Howe previously served as Interim Medical Director from October 2019 through December 2020 for the WUPHD and two other district health departments in the Upper Peninsula.

Prior to his work in public health, Dr. Van Howe practiced general pediatrics in Marquette County and was the founding Professor and Chief of Pediatrics at the Central Michigan University College of Medicine. Dr. Van Howe has provisional status until the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services approves his full appointment.

“We are excited to have Dr. Van Howe back on board to assist in our efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic and oversee other public health services,” said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD.

