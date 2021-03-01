Drinking water advisory issued for city of Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WJMN) – A boil water order has been issued for the city of Wakefield. According to the order, because of a drop in pressure to the City of Wakefield water supply, bacterial contamination may have occurred.

City leaders say the bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout the environment.

The recommended action is to bring all drinking water to a boil and let it continue to boil for one minute, and let it cool before using. The order suggests using boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food.

According to the order, their was a communication error between Wakefield’s water pumps and water towers on February 28, 2021. Whenever this happens, The Michigan Department of Energy, Great Lakes, and Environment recommends measures like boiling water or using bottles.

Water samples are being collected and tested, while other remediation efforts are taken. Results of the testing are expected to be completed by Thursday.

Customers will be notified when the boil advisory has been lifted.