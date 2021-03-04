Drug arrest in Ontonagon County

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – Detectives from Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 31-year-old male from Rockland, MI and a 29-year-old male from White Pine, MI for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, a 20-year felony.

Detectives made the arrest on March 3, 2021, following a three-month investigation. UPSET detectives had developed information that the suspects had been distributing large quantities of methamphetamine to Ontonagon County for the past several months. Detectives determined the suspects were traveling to Michigan from Dayton, OH on March 3, 2021. The vehicle was located on US-45 near Bruce Crossing and a traffic stop was conducted by troopers from the MSP Hometown Security Team (HST).

An exterior search of the vehicle was conducted by the HST K-9 unit, which indicated to suspected drugs in the engine compartment area. During a search of the vehicle troopers discovered a half pound of methamphetamine in the engine compartment along with two pounds of marijuana in the rear storage compartment. Detectives also seized a digital scale, cellphones and other drug paraphernalia used to smuggle illegal drugs.

An additional search warrant was executed on French Shanty Rd in Rockland, MI. Detectives seized a pistol, three rifles, more digital scales and other electronic devices.

The suspects names will not be released until their arraignment in 98th District Court, Ontonagon County. The case is being reviewed by the Ontonagon County Prosecutor’s office and additional charges are expected.

UPSET was assisted by MSP–Hometown Security Team, MSP-Wakefield Post, Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department and Dishaw Towing.