Family of 6 displaced following Sunday housefire; Red Cross provides assistance

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) — American Red Cross volunteers sprung into action early Sunday morning after a family of six, including three minor children, was displaced by a fire at a home on Arch Street in Ironwood.

Red Cross is providing assistance for temporary lodging and other immediate needs like meals.

Since Nov. 1, American Red Cross volunteers have helped 290 people displaced by 66 fires in the western U.P. and throughout Wisconsin. This number of people and fires tracks with the typical increase in fires that comes with the onset of cold weather in as well as the busier holiday season, according to the Red Cross.