IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – A Tuesday morning fire at a gas station in Ironwood is under investigation, according to the Ironwood Public Safety Department (IPSD).

IPSD was dispatched to the Krist Oil gas station at 137 W Cloverland Drive in Ironwood at approximately 5:55 a.m. Tuesday morning following a report of a structure fire.

Arriving officers found the rear of the building on fire, as well as a 500-gallon propane tank and a downed power line.

Officers were able to extinguish the fire along the building and the propane tank. The incident was able to be quickly controlled by responding units, helping to minimize damage sustained to the building and other items.

IPSD included the following photos from the fire in a Facebook post:

IPSD also issued a warning to Ironwood residents that they may see water discoloration caused by the firefighting activities.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.

IPSD was assisted in responding to the fire by the City of Ironwood Department of Public Works, Gogebic County S.D., Beacon Ambulance, and Xcel Energy.