Free COVID-19 antigen testing and vaccination sites announced for Western U.P. counties

FILE – A woman is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County Health and Human Services vaccination site in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department partnered with the Michigan National Guard to provide free COVID-19 antigen testing and vaccination sites to across Gogebic, Houghton, and Ontonagon Counties.

The new clinic schedule for November, including clinic locations are as follows:

Tuesday, 11/9, 11/23, and 11/30
Memorial Building, 213 S Marquette St., Ironwood, MI, 11 AM to 6 PM CT.

Wednesday, 11/3, 11/10, and 11/17
Ontonagon Village Fire Hall, 315 River St., Ontonagon, MI, 10 AM to 5 PM ET.

Thursday 11/18 ONLY
821 Water Street, Hancock, MI, 8 AM to 6 PM ET.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at all clinics. The Pfizer vaccine is available on a limited basis. Booster shot are available per CDC guidelines.

You are not required to pre-register. You also do not need insurance, a prescription or a doctor’s
order to be tested. Participants are encouraged to wear a mask and bring a driver’s license or other
photo ID.

