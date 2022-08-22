IRONWOOD Mich. (WJMN) – If you are in Ironwood and have some old electronics you need to throw away, you can dispose of them for free on Wednesday. Gogebic Range Solid Waste Management Authority, Michigan EGLE and Superior Watershed Partnership are working together to host an E-Waste collection event happening on Wednesday, August 24 from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm.

Electronic devices contain toxic materials and heavy metals that would contaminate air, soil and waterways if not disposed of correctly. This event is a chance to get rid of your old electronics to help end this type of pollution.

“So, it’s critical to keep electronic waste out of landfills,” said Kathleen Henry, the Education Specialist and Special Projects Coordinator for Superior Watershed Partnership. “E-waste can leech and leak some pretty hazardous and toxic substances that we want to keep out of our air, soil and waterways.”

This is event is being held at Gogebic Range Solid Waste Transfer Station in Ironwood. Here is a list of items that will be accepted free of charge during this event:

CPUs

Tablets

Fax Machines

Cell Phones

Routers

Copy Machines / Scanners

Radios

Telephones

Stereos

Video Game Systems

DVD, VCR and CD Players

Here are some items that will require a fee to dispose of:

Computer Monitors – $5 fee

ALL Televisions – $5 fee

CRT Monitors – $5 fee

Data containing devices will be managed securely. However, it is encouraged to remove all sensitive and personal information from hard drives and other items.

There will be more events in the September for the Marquette area and St. Ignace area. If you want to know more about this event or future e-waste collection days, you can find the Superior Watershed Partnership Facebook page here.