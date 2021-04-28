Funeral arrangements announced for Cameron Besonen

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Family, friends, and neighbors will have the opportunity to celebrate the life of Cameron Besonen on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
The 17-year-old passed away after he disappeared into the woods behind the family home on Friday.
Cameron’s funeral will be held at Ewen-Trout Creek School on Saturday. A viewing will be from 10 a.m. to Noon EST. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Guests are asked to attend only one or the other due to COVID-19 regulations. Those attending the funeral will be allowed viewing at noon.
Land O Lakes Bible Church will stream the service live.
Cards and support can be sent to:
Dave and Jill Besonen, 6243 US Hwy 45, Bruce Crossing, MI 49912
Cameron was a student at Ewen-Trout Creek School. The school is making counselors available.
