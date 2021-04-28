Funeral arrangements announced for Cameron Besonen

Western UP

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Family, friends, and neighbors will have the opportunity to celebrate the life of Cameron Besonen on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

The 17-year-old passed away after he disappeared into the woods behind the family home on Friday.

Cameron’s funeral will be held at Ewen-Trout Creek School on Saturday. A viewing will be from 10 a.m. to Noon EST. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Guests are asked to attend only one or the other due to COVID-19 regulations. Those attending the funeral will be allowed viewing at noon.

Land O Lakes Bible Church will stream the service live.

Cards and support can be sent to:

Dave and Jill Besonen, 6243 US Hwy 45, Bruce Crossing, MI 49912

Cameron was a student at Ewen-Trout Creek School. The school is making counselors available.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

More Don't Miss

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories