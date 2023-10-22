CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WJMN) –

Loud Acres is offering fun family events for the rest of October. They held a Halloween costume day, petting zoo, and corn maze event on Sunday.

“We are Loud Acres Farm, and this is our 4th year doing this, we are located in Crystal Falls.

We invite the public to come out and enjoy,” said Riki Lynn Rouse, Loud Acres Farm owner. ” We also are having a corn maze event on October 28th; it is 6 acres. We’re using all our barns and paths. This is our 4th one and we are asking $15 per victim. We are also doing our Halloween costume day on October 29th for anyone that wants to come and celebrate Halloween. All of the vendors will have trick or treats as well.

They also have a field of screams corn maze, and a hayride that will take you around the property.

“The hayride, which is absolutely amazing,” said Rouse. “It is about 25 minutes. We ask people to bring their blankets, have a hot coco and sit back and relax. Enjoy what we have worked so hard to do.”

For more information, click here.