Gogebic County adds text to 911 capabilities

WAKEFIELD, Mich, (WJMN) – The Michigan State Police – Wakefield Post now has the capability to receive 911 messages by text.

To send a text message to 911 enter “911” in the “to” field with no other numbers, type a brief message with the location of where help is needed and the type of help needed. Texting 911 is useful for people who are hearing or speech impaired, if speaking to 911 could cause a person harm or if cell phone signal is weak.

Texting 911 is not available when your cell phone is roaming and dispatchers rely on a location being relayed in the message according to the Michigan State Police – Wakefield Post.

You can text 911 in all Upper Peninsula Counties but the service is not yet available everywhere in the state or across the country.