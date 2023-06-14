GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that a search is ongoing for a Wakefield man last seen this past weekend.

Steven Michael Wasielewski, 30, has been missing from his home in Wakefield since Saturday, June 10.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wasielewski is considered to have an altered mental status and may be in possession of a .38 caliber handgun.

Wasielewski is described as a white man with blue eyes and brown hair. He stands 6’2″ and weighs 200 pounds. Other identifying characteristics are a beard, as well as a peace sign tattoo on his left shoulder and the word “king” on his left hand.

Wasielewski drives a 1997 Honda CR-V that is maroon-colored with a Michigan license plate reading “8NJW60”.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office included the following photos of Wasielewski and his vehicle in a release announcing the search:

If you have any information on Wasielewski’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office at (906) 667-0203 or dial 911.