Gogebic County Sheriff’s Deputy charged in public integrity investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is announcing the outcomes of five public integrity investigations, which resulted in charges in four cases involving law enforcement officers and clearing a fifth case of any criminal wrongdoing.

The cases were reviewed and evaluated for the proper charges by the Department’s Public Integrity Unit (PIU). The investigating agency that worked alongside the Department is mentioned in the case summaries below.

“It is imperative that those willing to protect and serve do so with utmost integrity,” Nessel said. “In instances where officers abuse their power and therefore disrespect the badge, our team stands ready to ensure accountability.”

Out of the five cases, one includes a sheriff’s deputy from the Upper Peninsula.

Charges against Scott Voit – Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department

In February 2020, Gogebic County Deputy Scott Voit ordered an inmate to kneel in order to remove handcuffs from him. Before the inmate could fully kneel down, Voit threw the inmate to the ground to remove the handcuffs, which was caught on video.

Video evidence of the incident shows that the inmate was not resisting the handcuff removal.

After examination and tests, the inmate was diagnosed with abrasions on his wrists, a contusion on his back, and a rib fracture.

Voit will be charged with the following in the Upper Peninsula’s 98th District Court:

one count of assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor; and

one count of misconduct in office by a public official, a five-year felony.

Voit is scheduled to be arraigned on June 21.

Michigan State Police conducted the investigation that led to these charges.

Latest stories