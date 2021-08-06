Gov. Whitmer declares State of Emergency for Menominee County

File-This April 12, 2021, file photo shows Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer talking about the statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort during a press conference, in Ypsilanti, Mich. Whitmer is facing renewed scrutiny after reports that she used a private plane shared by high-powered, politically connected Detroit-area business families to visit her elderly father in Florida in March. (Lon Horwedel/Detroit News via AP, File)/Detroit News via AP)

CARNEY, Mich. (WJMN) – On August 5 a fire broke out at Superior Cedar Products in Carney and quickly escalated.

Over 100 firefighters from the area responded to help control the blaze.

“Right now, it is an all-hand-on-deck effort to contain the blaze to ensure that we protect life and property, and prevent this fire from spreading further,” said Governor Whitmer. “That’s why we are declaring a state of emergency for Menominee County to make every state resource is available to help in these efforts. I want to thank the brave first responders who rushed to the scene for their incredible sacrifices.”

Menominee County requested a governor’s declaration of emergency on August 5. The declaration concludes that additional assistance may be necessary to protect health, safety and property as well as to lessen the threat of more severe and lasting harm.

All state resources are available in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts for the designated area. The Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division are also authorized to coordinate with other member states of the Interstate Emergency Management Assistance Compact, including Wisconsin, if needed to use available resources.

