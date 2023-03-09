MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – An Illinois woman has died following a snowmobile crash in Gogebic County on Wednesday.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post responded to a report of a crash on Snowmobile Trail 1 in Marenisco Township at approximately 5 p.m. CST on Wednesday, March 8.

The woman was reportedly traveling southbound on a snowmobile when she attempted to make a turn along the trail. The snowmobile left the trail and went over a snowbank, sending the vehicle and woman in to the air and striking multiple trees.

Responding troopers attempted life-saving measures on the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The woman has been identified as 60-year-old Cindy Zinaveah from Antioch, Illinois.

MSP says the cause of the crash remains unknown at this time and the crash is under investigation.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s department, Beacon first responders and EMS, Negaunee Regional Dispatch and the MSP Chaplin Corps assisted in responding to the crash.