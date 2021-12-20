DOOR COUNTY, Wisc. (WJMN) – Iron River natives Anders and Davin Lindwall recently wrapped on their first feature film called “God Loves the Green Bay Packers”.

“It’s really a family, kind of drama-comedy about an old farmer,” said Anders Lindwall, writer/director. “It takes place technically in Wisconsin, northern Wisconsin. But it’s a story of an old farmer and his granddaughter who find out that their farm is going under, their small family farm they’ve had in their family for a long time. They try every option to save what they’ve worked for their whole lives. The granddaughter comes up with this kind of hail mary idea of trying to save their family farm [by] working a deal with the bank on whether or not the Packers win the Super Bowl.”

The Lindwall brothers attended West Iron County High School, where the start of their love of photography, filmmaking, and all things creative began. In a full-circle moment, the brothers were able to provide a current West Iron County High School student the opportunity to film behind the scenes.

“We had a high school teacher, Lee Rometti, who gave us a lot of creative freedom and my senior year I had six of my seven classes with him with like independent studies and photography and film so I was just pounding it around the clock and Anders was making ski films at the time because he was semi-pro competing in skiing, like freestyle skiing. So Mr. Rometti pushed him to create videos of himself to kind of push that,” said Davin Lindwall, lead producer on the film.

The film’s lead actor is Craig T. Nelson, a notable Hollywood actor who has been in movies such as the Poltergeist and Incredibles 2. Wisconsin native and comedian Charlie Berens also makes a cameo. Local farmers contributed their property, equipment, and knowledge of farming to the Lindwall brothers and their crew. While a film with big names, the Lindwall brothers want the audience to focus on the true meaning behind the film.

“For us, we really just wanted to showcase just something that was beautiful and good and true. And for us, where we grew up, there were just so many faithful people who would just not worry about all these big things in the world but just take care of the small thing that was in front of them,” said Anders Lindwall. “We really loved that and feel that’s a really important part and really an uncelebrated voice in the world is folks who are just kind of really faithful to their family, faithful to their community, faithful to their job, and taking care of the small things kind of right in front of them.”

“God Loves the Green Bay Packers” is currently in post-production and is expected to be released sometime in 2022.

Craig T. Nelson. Photo courtesy of Anders and Davin Lindwall.

“God Loves the Green Bay Packers” behind the scenes. Photo courtesy of Anders and Davin Lindwall.

“God Loves the Green Bay Packers” behind the scenes. Photo courtesy of Anders and Davin Lindwall.

“God Loves the Green Bay Packers” behind the scenes. Photo courtesy of Anders and Davin Lindwall.

“God Loves the Green Bay Packers” behind the scenes. Photo courtesy of Anders and Davin Lindwall.

“God Loves the Green Bay Packers” behind the scenes. Photo courtesy of Anders and Davin Lindwall.

