Lac Vieux Desert to launch online betting on Friday with PointsBet

WATERSMEET, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Gaming Control Board has approved the Lac Vieux Desert tribe of Chippewa Indians as the 10th operator in the state to receive approval to start online sports bettering this week.

The Lac Vieux Desert tribe is working with platform provider, PointBet to launch online sports betting at noon on Friday, January 22.

Nine other casinos and platform providers received authorization Tuesday to launch wagering on Friday.

“The MGCB team worked closely with the Lac Vieux Desert tribe and PointsBet to wrap up regulatory requirements for online sports betting in time for the initial launch,” said Richard S. Kalm, MGCB executive director. “Other operators will launch as they meet the requirements, which are designed to protect participants and instill confidence in honest gaming.”

The Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians operates the Northern Waters Resort Casino in Watersmeet.