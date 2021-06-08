M-38 detour at Cane Creek starts June 14

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – Monday, June 14 traffic will be detoured on M-38 for the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) culvert replacement project over Cane Creek in Ontonagon County.

The detour for through-traffic will be in place 28 days and will follow M-26 and US-45 near Mass City to Ontonagon. M-38 will remain open to local traffic to Cane Creek.

The project will cost about $800,000. It includes culvert replacement and scour countermeasures. It will extend the lifespan of the culvert and give drivers a smoother and safer surface to drive over.

A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

