ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – One man was hospitalized after crashing into a garage in Ontonagon over the weekend.

According to the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 3:32 a.m. on February 11. A 29-year-old man from Chillicothe, Ohio was traveling north on Chippewa Street in Ontonagon when he failed to negotiate a turn onto Prehnite Street, crashing into the garage of the home at the intersection of the streets.

The man was taken by SONCO Ambulance to Aspirus Ontonagon to be treated for injuries. A passenger riding in the vehicle, a 27-year-old man from Chillicothe, Ohio, sustained minor injuries in the crash and sought his own medical care for his injuries.

No residents of the home where the crash occurred were injured, but police say the driver’s vehicle and the vehicles belonging to the homeowners sustained considerable damage.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by troopers from the Michigan State Police Wakefield and Iron Mountain posts, as well as the Ontonagon Village Fire Department.