ONTONAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – An 84-year-old man from Marquette has died as the result of an incident in Ontonagon Township on Wednesday.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers from the Wakefield Post responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

MSP reports they believe the man was using a burn barrel when a section of dry grass caught fire. The man died as a result of his injuries while trying to put out the grass fire.

MSP is not releasing the name of the man who passed away.