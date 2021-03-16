Meal Trains, GoFundMe set up for two Iron River children after sledding accident

Western UP
IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Donations are being raised to help two Iron River children who were in a sledding accident last week.

The children were riding together on a sled at the Caspian Ski Hill when they veered off the hill and ran into a tree. The six-year-old boy and the seven-year-old girl were transported to Aspirus Iron River Hospital, and then flown via helicopter to Milwaukee for further treatment.

Their injuries are not life-threatening, but both will have a long road to recovery.

Meal Trains have been set-up for each of the families. If you’re in the Iron River area and would like to deliver a meal to the families, you can click here and here to sign up.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the young girl’s family with medical costs as she will need multiple surgeries on her leg.

