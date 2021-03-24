Michigan PFAS Action Response Team to update Gogebic County residents on PFAS investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – A virtual community meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 6, at 6:00 P.M. Central Time to update residents of Gogebic County on a PFAS investigation at Gogebic County Airport.

Residents will be updated on the status of the resident and told about proposed residential well sampling. The purpose of well sampling is to determine whether wells have been impacted. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are manmade chemicals that are resistant to heat, water and oil. They were originally used at airports in fire-fighting foams, required by the Federal Aviation Administration. PFAS when products containing them are used or spilled on the ground.

To find the virtual meeting, visit Michigan.gov/PFASResponse and click the public meetings button, locate the Gogebic County Airport Virtual Town Hall meeting link on the calendar and click through it to attend. There will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions online. To attend the meeting without use of the internet, call 636-651-3142 and enter the access code, 374288#.

The meeting will be recorded and posted on the PFAS Response website under investigations on the PFAS Sites page. On the page, there is a list by site with links. The Western UP Health Department website will also have a link to the recorded meeting.

More information on PFAS on the Michigan PFAS Response website.

To acquire a copy of presentation materials or to ask questions about the investigation, contact Michael Jury, EGLE, at JURYM1@michigan.gov or (517) 242-9578. Rosa Jaiman, MDHHS, can be contacted with questions related to PFAS and Health at JaimanR@michigan.gov, or (517)-331-1049 or 800-648-6942 and ask for Rosa Jaiman.